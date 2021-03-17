Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. Vaso shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

