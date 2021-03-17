Vector Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:VACQU) Lock-Up Period To End on March 24th

Vector Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VACQU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 24th. Vector Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

VACQU opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78. Vector Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,391,000.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

