Veil (VEIL) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $6,336.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,305.16 or 1.00110480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.99 or 0.00391614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00283668 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.33 or 0.00738245 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6,905.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00087114 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

