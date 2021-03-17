Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Down 5%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.48 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.48 ($0.25). 41,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 20,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.09. The company has a market capitalization of £7.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.73.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.