Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.32

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 19528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several research firms recently commented on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.93 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $8,275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,140,957 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $2,562,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

