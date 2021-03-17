Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.14. 2,223,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,627,024. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

