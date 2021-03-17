Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.77. 625,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,119,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
Several research firms recently commented on VERO. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.62.
About Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)
Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.
Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.