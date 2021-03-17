Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.77. 625,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,119,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several research firms recently commented on VERO. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Venus Concept by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

