Venus (XVS) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. Venus has a total market cap of $429.73 million and approximately $81.26 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for $47.97 or 0.00086568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,618.31 or 1.00374928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00036489 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4,994.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,958,710 tokens. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

