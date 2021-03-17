Verasity Price Up 135.7% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 135.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $78.36 million and approximately $44.58 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00023135 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00154862 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

