Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Trading Up 5.3%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 1,590,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,218,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $404.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 5.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Verastem by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verastem by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Verastem by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Verastem by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

