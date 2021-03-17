Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Trading Up 5.3%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 1,590,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,218,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $404.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.
About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)
Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.
