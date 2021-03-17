VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

NYSE:VER opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

