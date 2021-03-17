Verge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36.50 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $479.08 million and $36.50 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.74 or 0.00358676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,437,695,849 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.