VeriCoin (VRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $97,067.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,449.37 or 1.00455596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00036565 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00078424 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2,466.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001834 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004118 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,535,095 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

