VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 11th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on VerifyMe in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VerifyMe stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 25.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VerifyMe by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in VerifyMe by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

