Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 11th total of 4,680,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 817,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 203.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

