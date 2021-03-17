Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.41.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,337,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 86,143 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,697,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

