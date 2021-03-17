Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.86.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.67 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.99. 1,903,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,641. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.53.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

