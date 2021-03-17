Veros Reaches One Day Volume of $8.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 76.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Veros coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veros has a market cap of $183,918.15 and approximately $8.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded down 71.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00050453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.35 or 0.00663695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00069459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

Veros is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

