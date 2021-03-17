Veros (VRS) Market Cap Hits $175,382.94

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 63% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Veros coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Veros has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $175,382.94 and $143.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00051699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00634344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025034 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

