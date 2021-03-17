Vertcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $631,401.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $36.60 million and approximately $631,401.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,978.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.01 or 0.03142571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00349917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $535.18 or 0.00923079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.00406554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.71 or 0.00335834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00248473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021281 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,183,797 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.