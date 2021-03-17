Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for 1.0% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vertiv worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertiv by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 501,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vertiv by 57.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 166,852 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Vertiv by 577.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 65,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

VRT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. 14,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,772. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

