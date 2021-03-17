Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.58

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.58 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 37.70 ($0.49). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 36.80 ($0.48), with a volume of 200,171 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £135.11 million and a PE ratio of -18.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

