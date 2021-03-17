VIA optronics AG’s (NYSE:VIAO) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 24th

VIA optronics’ (NYSE:VIAO) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 24th. VIA optronics had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

VIA optronics stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAO. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIA optronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,721,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in VIA optronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,094,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIA optronics during the fourth quarter worth $2,236,000. H2O AM LLP bought a new position in shares of VIA optronics in the third quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VIA optronics in the third quarter valued at $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.