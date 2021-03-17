Viacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $18.49 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001357 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $18.49 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.53 or 0.00349687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,633 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.