ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for about 2.1% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,462,834. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.96.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

