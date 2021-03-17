ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VIAC. UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.96.
ViacomCBS stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.93. 2,811,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,462,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
