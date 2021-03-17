Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down to $43.83

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.83, but opened at $40.71. Viant Technology shares last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 29,645 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

