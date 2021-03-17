Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,907,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 11th total of 3,606,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 709.1 days.

Shares of CNRAF stock remained flat at $$1.34 on Wednesday. Vicinity Centres has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vicinity Centres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

