Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Vicor posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $761,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,798.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,214,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,456. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,538,000 after acquiring an additional 238,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vicor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,933,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 81.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,266. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 521.89 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $104.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

