Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Acquires £149.10 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court acquired 7 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,130 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($194.80).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Court bought 7 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,312 ($30.21) per share, with a total value of £161.84 ($211.44).

On Monday, January 18th, Martin Court purchased 5 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,434 ($31.80) per share, for a total transaction of £121.70 ($159.00).

On Wednesday, January 6th, Martin Court sold 1,739 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,408 ($31.46), for a total transaction of £41,875.12 ($54,710.11).

VCT stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,104 ($27.49). The stock had a trading volume of 151,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,105. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,238.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,126.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

