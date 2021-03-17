Vid (VI) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Vid has traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $121,854.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vid

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,671,473 coins. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

