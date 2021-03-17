Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Short Interest Update

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.28% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

