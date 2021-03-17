VINchain (VIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $350,163.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. VINchain has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $350,163.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.54 or 0.00636812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070068 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00024988 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033539 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

