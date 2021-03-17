Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading 8.2% Higher

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.39 and last traded at $57.33. Approximately 1,076,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,183,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $118,677.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,575. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

