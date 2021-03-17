Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 11th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VRDN opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRDN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.