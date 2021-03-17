Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 11th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

VRTS opened at $257.42 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

