Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,305,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,910,413,000 after acquiring an additional 678,235 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.51. The stock had a trading volume of 97,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,464. The company has a market cap of $438.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.