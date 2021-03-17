Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,280 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Visa worth $302,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.73. 88,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,031,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.37. The company has a market capitalization of $438.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

