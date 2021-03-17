Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VST. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. Vistra has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,960 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Vistra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vistra by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after buying an additional 673,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $4,684,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

