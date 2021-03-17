Vistra Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 19,262 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,502 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $763,960. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after buying an additional 467,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,229,000 after acquiring an additional 673,297 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. 586,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,428,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

