Vitae Reaches Market Cap of $74.75 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00006498 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $74.75 million and $1.55 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

