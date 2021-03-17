Vital Farms (VITL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VITL opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

