Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.83

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.83 and traded as high as $33.69. Vivendi shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 58,338 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIVHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lowered Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

