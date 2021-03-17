Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 27.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.