Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading 6.8% Higher

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.75. 1,118,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,536,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

