Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VVNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
VVNT stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
