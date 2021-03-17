Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VVNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

VVNT stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.