Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

VVNT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

VVNT opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 552,687 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

