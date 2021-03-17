VNT Chain (VNT) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 83.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $131,916.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.88 or 0.00636050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070336 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00025164 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00033968 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.