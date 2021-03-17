Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 197 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174.54 ($2.28).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 135.88 ($1.78) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.44 ($1.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.91.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

