Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $273.01

Volex plc (LON:VLX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.01 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.55). Volex shares last traded at GBX 344 ($4.49), with a volume of 165,584 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Volex from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 329.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 273.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £523.74 million and a PE ratio of 24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other Volex news, insider Peter Westmacott bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

